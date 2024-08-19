Army Downs Drone Carrying Drugs In Southern Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 19 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Region Monday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a drone carrying drugs over the southern region, according to a military official.The source said the drone was shot down in Jordanian territory, and it was found that it was carrying narcotics. The seized items were transferred to the competent authorities.The source added, "The Jordanian are working with all their strength and determination and harnessing all capabilities to prevent infiltration and smuggling operations to maintain the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."