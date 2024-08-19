USD/ZAR Analysis Today - 19/08: Strong Bearish Run (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/ZAR broke below the 18.00000 level on Friday and was able to sustain its lower push, this morning's trading has begun with additional bearishness.



The South African Rand has produced a robust bearish trajectory via the USD/ZAR pairing.

As of this writing the USD/ZAR currency pair is near the 17.81100 mark with healthy trading being seen.

The lower move in the currency pair has seen a solid trajectory lower since the 8th of August, this when the USD/ZAR was around the 18.40000 mark. Behavioral sentiment has correlated well with USD centric behavior globally in Forex.

Positive sentiment in South African financial institutions may be high this morning as the nation completed a sweep of Australia on Saturday via the Rugby Championship that is underway, and Dricus Du Plessis retained his middleweight UFC belt. While South African sports may not be on the minds of global traders involved with the USD/ZAR, folks communicating with traders in Cape Town or Johannesburg today should be received warmly. The USD/ZAR broke through the 18.00000 level on Friday and sustained movement lower.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money USD/ZAR Weekend Sentiment and Today's Opening

Having closed around the 17.85950 vicinity before going into the weekend, perhaps optimistic South African financial institutions have kept selling pressure in supply early today. U.S economic data via inflation last week added to the notion the U.S Federal Reserve is in a position to cut interest rates. Large players have certainly priced a September rate cut into the USD/ZAR, and it is beginning to look like they are leaning into the idea another cut will take place via the U.S Federal Funds Rate in November.

This week the U.S will release its FOMC Meeting Minutes on Wednesday. Thursday will kick-off the Jackson Hole Symposium in the U.S, which is run by the Federal Reserve for global central bankers and will get the attention of traders. The USD/ZAR is now challenging a value it last traded in early August of LAST year. The USD/ZAR has and will continue to produce volatility, but the recent ability to sustain positive bearish trading power in the currency pair is a welcome sign for the South African Rand/ZAR Ability to Move Lower



Traders with ambitions of lower values in the USD/ZAR should be cautious, but the USD/ZAR did trade within other depths during the early part of 2023 and into last summer. Warning: the currency pair also suffered strong surges of sudden bullish momentum too, so day traders should stay realistic and use limited profit targets.

Traders should remain realistic regarding their outlooks for the USD/ZAR. However, the ability of the currency pair to maintain its lower trend via improving sentiment in South Africa (minus the frequent reports of municipal mismanagement in Johannesburg) should be considered, particularly when combined with the belief the U.S Fed is in a potential position to become outwardly dovish.USD/ZAR Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 17.83100

Current Support: 17.79800

High Target: 17.89200

Low Target: 17.76200

Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Here's a list of the best forex trading platforms South Africa to choose from.