Edge Group Partners With City In Brazil
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Edge Group and São José dos Campos, a town near São Paulo, announced on Saturday (17) a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in smart cities, advanced technology, labor training, and education. Edge Group is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In Brazil, it controls technology and defense companies SIATT, based in São José dos Campos, and Condor, in Rio Janeiro, and has a partnership with the São Paulo state government.
Edge Group CFO Rodrigo Torres was quoted in a statement that ethe company is entering into a“new growth phase” in Brazil with valuable partnerships.“There's no better example to this kind of partnership than this agreement with the city of São José dos Campos, an internationally renowned innovation and technical excellence hub, which will allow us to achieve our business goals, support the local economy and bring about the sustainable development in advanced technology and the development of brilliant talents,” he said.
São José dos Campos: Home to cutting-edge aerospace industries
On its LinkedIn profile, SIATT says the agreement includes incentivizing a master's degree in aerospace engineering and that its CEO Rogerio Salvador highlighted at the signing how important the agreement is to create jobs and boost innovation, although not all terms of the partnership have been detailed.
São José dos Campos and neighboring towns in the Paraíba Valley are an aerospace technology development hub. The municipality is the headquarters of aircraft manufacturer Embraer and holds the Aeronautics Institute of Technology and the Aerospace Technical Center, as well as defense companies. The agreement's signing featured Salvador, Torres, and São José dos Campos Mayor Anderson Faria.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
