Elevate Industrial Robotics With The AAEON UP Xtreme 7100 Robotics & Automation News

Elevate Industrial Robotics with the AAEON UP Xtreme 7100

Introducing the meticulously designed all-in-one robotics solutions, the UP Xtreme 7100. Engineered to deliver high-performance solutions for the most demanding robotics applications, the AAEON's UP Xtreme 7100 is available in two shapes: as a single-board computer and as a Mini PC .

Powerful SKUs options

The UP Xtreme 7100 board and its system-level counterpart are available with two powerful SKU's options:

Intel® CoreTM i3-N305 Processors : Features eight cores and eight threads running at 1.8 GHz base frequency, and a maximum turbo frequency of 3.8 GHz. This processor also comes with integrated powerful Intel UHD Graphics, running at up to 1.25GHz.

Intel® Processor N97 : Features four cores and four threads running at 2.0 GHz base frequency, and a maximum turbo frequency of 3.6 GHz. This processor also comes with integrated Intel UHD Graphics, running at up to 1.2 GHz.

Efficient Connectivity

The UP Xtreme 7100 comes equipped with multiple connectivity options, making it ideal for various applications:

24V Digital I/O : Supports high-voltage operations, ensuring efficient interaction with industrial equipment and sensors.

Two-Channel CAN Bus : For efficient communication between electronic control units, making it an optimal choice in automotive and industrial applications.

RS232/422/485 Ports : Offers a terminal-block connector with user-selectable connectivity.

Multiple USB Ports : Includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 ports, also supporting DP alt mode.

Adaptability for Industrial Applications

With advanced features, the UP Xtreme 7100 can easily adapt for multiple industrial applications and robotics.

Memory and Storage : Supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and features eMMC storage up to 64GB, with additional M.2 slots for SSD expansion.

AI Capabilities : The UP Xtreme 7100 is also compatible with the Hailo-8TM M.2 2280 AI module, adding AI development capabilities.

Power Efficiency : With power requirements between 9-36V, the UP Xtreme 7100 generates a typical power consumption of 52W~55W, ensuring energy efficiency without compromising performance.

Security : Includes a TPM 2.0 module for hardware-based security, protecting sensitive data and ensuring secure operations.

Compact Design

The UP Xtreme 7100 is a compact form factor (120mm x 120mm), and it is fortified with rugged features, being ideal for space-constrained environments and harsh industrial conditions as it promises longevity and reliability.

With its fanless design, the UP Xtreme 7100 reduces mechanical failure risks, while still being able to operate in challenging environments. (operating temperature between 0°C to 60°C with heatsink, 0.5m/s airflow)

The UP Xtreme 7100 is developed to be integrated in a variety of industrial applications, such as: Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), and industrial automation applications.

Why is AAEON's UP Xtreme 7100 a good option?

Reliability : The company commits to delivering quality in each unit, and with its specifications, the UP Xtreme 7100 board is designed to perform in demanding conditions.

Expansion : With its connectivity and expansion options, the UP Xtreme 7100 is easy to adjust and integrated in projects, depending on the needs.

AI Implementation : With the possibility to easily integrate AI modules, the system meets customer needs and demands.

The AAEON UP Xtreme 7100 represents an optimal compact solution for industrial robotics, offering unparalleled performance, versatile connectivity, and advanced features.

Upgrade your industrial applications with the power of AAEON's UP Xtreme 7100.

For more information, visit the product pages for the UP Xtreme 7100 board and edge computer .

About AAEON

AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms today.

UP – Bridge the Gap is a brand within AAEON that provides innovative and reliable Single-board computers (SBCs) and solution kits for professional developers with the latest Intel® technology and customization expertise helping them to bring their ideas to fruition.