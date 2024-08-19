The Advance Group Expands Florida Operations With Acquisition Of Treasure Coast Moving And Storage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This strengthens The Advance Group's capabilities in Central, East Coast, and South Florida.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Advance Group, a leader in residential, commercial relocation, and logistics for over 50 years, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of Treasure Coast Moving and Storage in Ft. Pierce, FL. The acquisition was finalized on May 31, 2024, following the retirement of Mark and Ruth Stromak, the owners of Treasure Coast Moving and Storage.This acquisition strengthens The Advance Group's capabilities in Central, East Coast, and South Florida. The company currently operates Molloy Moving and Storage in Farmingdale and Manhattan, NY, and Harrison, NJ, as well as Sorensen Moving and Storage in Orlando, Melbourne, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL.The Advance Group expanded its Florida operations in April 2023 with the acquisition of Sorensen Moving & Storage and Sorensen Logistics in Central and Space Coast Florida. In July 2024, The Advance Group and Sorensen Moving expanded into a new facility in Fort Lauderdale.Anthony Parziale, CEO and Owner of The Advance Group, stated, "With the addition of Treasure Coast Moving and Storage assets to our portfolio along with our recent expansion into Ft. Lauderdale, we are now even better positioned to serve both residential and commercial customers across Central, East Coast, and South Florida. The Advance Group and its companies have a long-standing commitment to providing exceptional service, and the addition of resources allows us to extend that commitment to a wider customer base."KJ Kennedy, COO of The Advance Group, commented, "The integration of Treasure Coast into our operations will enhance our capabilities across Central and South Florida, along the U.S. East Coast to New York, and nationwide. This acquisition allows us to streamline our logistics and moving services, delivering even greater value to our customers."About The Advance Group:The Advance Group and its companies are premier providers of residential and commercial relocation and logistics services, with a history spanning over 50 years. The company is dedicated to delivering comprehensive moving and logistics solutions to customers across the U.S. and around the world.In addition to his leadership at The Advance Group, Anthony Parziale serves on the Office Moving Alliance (OMA) board, where he contributes to the strategic direction and growth of this prominent industry association. The Advance Group is a founding partner of OMA, whose global network provides integrated relocation management solutions across companies' relocation and decommissioning projects.The Advance Group, Molloy Moving and Sorensen Moving are also proud agents of Mayflower Transit, one of the most recognized and respected moving companies in the United States. This partnership enables The Advance Group to offer customers access to a knowledgeable and experienced full-time staff, along with state-of-the-art moving and storage services-whether moving locally, across the country, or internationally.For more information about The Advance Group and its companies, visit .

