DMARC MSP Case Study: Hispacolex Tech Consulting Transforms Client Domain Security With Powerdmarc

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HispaColex Tech Consulting, a prominent managed (MSP) based in Spain, has significantly upgraded its email security strategy by partnering with PowerDMARC. Known for delivering cutting-edge IT solutions to businesses across various sectors, HispaColex sought to enhance its service offerings with a powerful email authentication solution to protect its clients against evolving cyber threats with this DMARC MSP partnership.Combatting the Growing Threat of Email-Based AttacksAs cyber threats such as phishing and spoofing became increasingly sophisticated, HispaColex recognized the critical need for a robust and comprehensive email security solution. Traditional security measures were no longer sufficient to protect their clients' communications, leaving vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious actors. HispaColex needed a solution that was not only effective but also scalable and easy to integrate into their existing operations.DMARC MSP Partnership: A Strategic Upgrade for Email SecurityHispaColex turned to PowerDMARC to meet these challenges head-on. By joining the PowerDMARC MSP Partner Program, HispaColex was able to seamlessly integrate advanced email authentication protocols into their service offerings without disrupting their workflows. PowerDMARC's platform provided a multi-layered defense, combining DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-TPT, and BIMI along with hosted solutions for the same, to protect client domains from email-borne attacks.DMARC MSP Client Testimonial Highlights SuccessSebastián Valero Márquez, IT Manager at HispaColex Tech Consulting, praised the partnership, stating, "PowerDMARC has been a game-changer for our IT team. The comprehensive protection and detailed reporting have given us and our clients peace of mind, knowing their email domains are secure."A Partnership That Strengthens Client TrustHispaColex's collaboration with PowerDMARC shows their commitment to providing top-tier security solutions. By integrating PowerDMARC into its offerings, HispaColex has not only enhanced the security of its clients' communications but also solidified its reputation as a trusted MSP in the industry.About HispaColex Tech ConsultingHispaColex Tech Consulting is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, dedicated to delivering reliable and secure services to businesses across Spain.Media ContactPhone: +34 858 88 90 51E-mail: ...Address: Calle Trajano No. 8, Staircase 4, Office LL, 18002, Granada, SpainAbout PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

