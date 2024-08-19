Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly Declaration Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares

Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

