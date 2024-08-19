Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Weed Killing Tool (TLS-628)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I'm a landscaper and I thought there should be a way to rapidly zap and kill weeds," said an inventor, from Sarasota, Fla., "so I invented the MICRO ZAPPER. My design would cook the weed botanical structures from the inside-out."

The invention provides a new electrically-operated weed killing power tool. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to trimming or pulling weeds. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it could enhance the appearance of a yard. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional landscapers.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-628, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

