Three Wounded As Invaders Shell 17 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked 17 towns and villages in the Kherson region on August 18, wounding three people.

Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, enemy fire and targeted Antonivka, Stepanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Stanislav, Poniativka, Tomyna Balka, Nova Kamianka, Dudchany, Lvove, Novokairy, Mykhailivka, Khreshchenivka, Mykolaivka and Kherson.

Enemy ten settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on Aug 18

The Russian military struck educational institutions, a store, and residential areas in the region's settlements. Some 49 private houses were damaged.

The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, a bus, private cars and agricultural machinery.

According to Prokudin, three people were wounded due to Russian aggression.

Illustration photo