عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Wounded As Invaders Shell 17 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

Three Wounded As Invaders Shell 17 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours


8/19/2024 9:25:54 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked 17 towns and villages in the Kherson region on August 18, wounding three people.

Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, enemy fire and airstrikes targeted Antonivka, Stepanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Stanislav, Poniativka, Tomyna Balka, Nova Kamianka, Dudchany, Lvove, Novokairy, Mykhailivka, Khreshchenivka, Mykolaivka and Kherson.

Read also: Enemy attacks ten settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on Aug 18

The Russian military struck educational institutions, a store, and residential areas in the region's settlements. Some 49 private houses were damaged.

The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, a bus, private cars and agricultural machinery.

According to Prokudin, three people were wounded due to Russian aggression.

Illustration photo

MENAFN19082024000193011044ID1108575687


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search