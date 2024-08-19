Three Wounded As Invaders Shell 17 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked 17 towns and villages in the Kherson region on August 18, wounding three people.
Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, enemy fire and airstrikes targeted Antonivka, Stepanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Stanislav, Poniativka, Tomyna Balka, Nova Kamianka, Dudchany, Lvove, Novokairy, Mykhailivka, Khreshchenivka, Mykolaivka and Kherson.
Read also:
Enemy attacks
ten settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on Aug 18
The Russian military struck educational institutions, a store, and residential areas in the region's settlements. Some 49 private houses were damaged.
The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, a bus, private cars and agricultural machinery.
According to Prokudin, three people were wounded due to Russian aggression.
Illustration photo
MENAFN19082024000193011044ID1108575687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.