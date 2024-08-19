Azerbaijani Team Claims Eight Medals At World Corporate Games
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani athletes have claimed eight medals at the 1st World
Corporate Games held in Russia, Azernews
reports.
The teams consisting of employees of various state institutions
representing Azerbaijan in the competitions finished the games with
three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.
Fidan Aghasiyeva, employee of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), and
Anar Rasulov, employee of the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport, climbed to the top of the podium in the chess
competitions of the Games.
Another gold medal was won by the team of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations representing the country in volleyball
competitions.
Table tennis player Svetlana Kayumova (SOCAR) was the second,
while the pair consisting of Ali Bayramov ( the Ministry of
Emergency Situations) and Svetlana Kayumova (SOCAR) was awarded a
silver medal in the mixed team competition of this sport.
The men's team (Ministry of Emergency Situations) competing in
the A final in the basketball competitions won bronze medal, while
the women's basketball team (AZAL) competing in the B final grabbed
silver. The women's volleyball team (SOCAR) won the third
place.
The 1st World Corporate Games gathered 2,500 athletes from 20
countries, including Russia, Belarus, Senegal, the United Arab
Emirates, Haiti, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vietnam, Venezuela,
Serbia, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and others, who competed in 24
sports.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN19082024000195011045ID1108575653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.