Hamas Claims Responsibility For Operation In Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed on Monday responsibility to an operation in Tel Aviv, which led to the injury of passerby.
According to a press statement, the operation -- in cooperation with Al-Qdus brigades -- occurred at in southern of Tel Aviv, noting that the operative was killed during the process.
The statement affirmed that the operation was carried out in retaliation of the Israeli occupation's onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West bank in addition to assassination committed abroad. (end)
