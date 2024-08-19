Zoom Unveils Groundbreaking 1 Million Attendee Capability For Zoom Webinars

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced the launch of its new single-use webinar offering, which can host up to 1 million attendees. In addition to its monthly and annual webinar subscription options, Zoom now offers a range of single-use webinar options to accommodate larger event sizes. Customers can now choose webinars for 10K, 50K, 100K, 250K, 500K, and 1M attendee capacities. Each single-use webinar package includes support from Zoom's Event Services team to ensure hosts deliver a professional, engaging experience.



“Zoom's expanded capacity webinar offering is revolutionizing the way organizations can seamlessly connect and engage with massive audiences,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom.“Now event organizers have the flexibility and power to host truly interactive experiences on an unprecedented scale and the ability to purchase large single-use webinars.”

“With this new and expanded capacity for webinars, Zoom is opening new opportunities for innovative organizations,” said Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research vice president of Social, Communities, and Collaboration.“The rise of Zoom in this market now enables organizations to produce significant, large-scale, and engaging virtual events.”

Unmatched performance at scale

Zoom Webinars include capabilities that provide greater flexibility and reliability in the world of virtual events, delivering unparalleled webinar experiences for both hosts and attendees.



Reliable: Zoom Webinars boast best-in-class audio and video quality, outperforming competitors. Compared to large streaming services, which often have a delay of 5 seconds or more, Zoom offers zero latency ensuring all attendees experience the webinar in real-time.

Scale: Zoom is the only webinar platform that can expand to fit the needs of events with 10,000 to 1 million attendees. Webinars can host sessions up to 30 hours long (depending on the customer's purchased capacity plan*) and feature up to 1,000 interactive video panelists, so hosts can effortlessly broadcast messages with a user-friendly webinar platform.

Ease of use: Event organizers can effortlessly set up webinars with just a few clicks, while attendees benefit from the familiar Zoom interface. Hosts can easily create professional-looking branded webinars with matching virtual backgrounds, name tags, and wallpaper.

Flexible: Zoom offers various pricing plans for single events, including pay-per-event, pay-per-month, and pay-per-attendee, as well as monthly and annual subscriptions tailored for different frequencies and scales. For more advanced needs, customers can explore Zoom Sessions or Zoom Events , the company's comprehensive virtual event platform. Analytics: Hosts can access a range of performance reports on registration, attendance, and audience engagement to gain insights into webinar strategy results. These insights can be applied to improve future webinar efforts.



Zoom Webinars, as well as Zoom Sessions and Zoom Events, are available for purchase online and through direct sales channels. At launch, Zoom's single-use webinar offerings will only be available in the U.S. For more information about Zoom's new webinar offerings, please visit the Zoom Webinars website or contact a member of the sales team .

Addressing the need for scale across diverse audiences

Zoom's new single-use webinar offering transforms how large-scale communications are conducted, enabling seamless interaction between hosts and audiences across all sectors.



Enterprise Sector: The world's largest enterprises are constantly looking for ways to communicate more effectively with their workforce. With the ability to host webinars for up to 1 million attendees, companies can now bring together their entire global workforce in a single, unified event. This expanded capacity is ideal for large all-hands meetings, where CEOs and senior leaders can address every employee simultaneously, ensuring that critical messaging reaches the entire organization. Additionally, industry conferences and trade shows can now scale keynote sessions, allowing more participants to engage directly with industry leaders, driving higher levels of participation and engagement.

Entertainment: In the entertainment industry, connecting with key audiences remains critical. Celebrities and public figures can use Zoom's expanded webinar capabilities to host virtual events, fan meet-and-greets, and more. The interactive features of Zoom Webinars allow the audience to engage directly with the public figure, creating unforgettable experiences. For brands, these large-scale webinars offer a unique platform to launch products, hold fundraisers, or host virtual events that resonate with audiences on a personal level. Public Sector: Government agencies and nonprofit organizations often face the challenge of disseminating information to large, diverse populations. Zoom's single-use webinar packages provide a powerful solution for public addresses, town halls, and community outreach initiatives, allowing leaders to connect with citizens on a massive scale. Whether it's a national leader addressing thousands of citizens during a crisis or a global nonprofit launching a major campaign, the ability to host up to 1 million attendees ensures that these important messages reach a wide audience.



*Webinars exceeding three hours may require additional paid consulting services. Contact Event Services .

About Zoom

Zoom's mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace - Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Lacretia Nichols

...