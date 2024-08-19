Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Urinary drainage bags contain and collect uncontrolled urine in people with urological problems. Urine drainage bags are also used to monitor urine output. By attaching the catheter line to a urine drainage bag, urine can be collected. The urethra, the body's exit point for urine, puts the urinary catheter into the bladder. Numerous other urinary drainage bags are available, including leg, large, reusable, and disposable bags.

Urine collection is commonly done with the use of large bags that are attached to the leg while sleeping. Comfort is increased by the leg pouch, which is hidden by garments. Urine drainage bags must be cleaned and emptied to maintain urine flow and stop reflux. Their widespread use in several hospitals and healthcare facilities has increased their demand.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Number of Urologic Illnesses Drives the Global Market

As urological illnesses such as urine retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and kidney stones-which lead to bladder dysfunction-become more prevalent, it is predicted that the global market for urinary drainage bags will expand. Urinary drainage bags must be used to collect urine in patients with urinary incontinence (UI), one of the most prevalent medical conditions, especially those bedridden and with limited mobility. UI is a condition that is quite common all around the world. Stress symptoms, including coughing, sneezing, and laughing, might worsen with age, during pregnancy, childbirth, and in situations of obesity.

In addition, those who have enlarged prostates, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, cerebrovascular accidents, or spinal cord illnesses need urine drainage bags due to long-term bladder retention. The need for urine drainage bags for post-operative convenience has increased due to the growing prevalence of urological dysfunctions and associated procedures. Throughout the projection period, this is anticipated to have a favorable effect on market growth.

Presence of Online Platform Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The presence of several e-commerce sites that offer services for urinary drainage bags may help boost sales of the products through this sales channel. Product penetration through online networks is rapidly expanding because customers may assess and select the finest products based on their brand, kind, price, and location of sale. Several well-known e-commerce sites, including Amazon, Clinisupplies, Vitality Medical, Shop Catheters, Nightingale (Great Bear Healthcare), and Express Medical Supply Inc., provide significant discounts and prompt customer service on various urine bags. These online stores provide access to special discounts, a return policy if the product doesn't meet the customer's expectations, and a product guarantee with product help. Therefore, it is projected that the simple availability of numerous urinary drainage bags online would fuel the market rise.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global urinary drainage bags market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The market for urinary drainage bags in North America is mostly driven by the incidence of urological diseases such as bladder cancer, urine retention, obstruction from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), and urinary incontinence (UI). For instance, the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) estimates that more than 250,000 BPH patients undergo surgery yearly. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, around 12,200 people were diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020, and 2,600 died. As a result, rising BPH-related surgical procedures and bladder cancer incidences drive the market for urinary drainage bags in North America.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Expanding older populations, growing urological disease incidence, and improved awareness among European nations are a few factors anticipated to drive this market. The European Institute of Women's Health states that UI is a prevalent, disabling condition that affects 10% to 20% of women in Europe. The same source estimates that 60 million UI diagnoses were made in Europe in 2016. Additionally, between 25% and 45% of women are anticipated to acquire UI in their lifetime, making them twice as likely as men to do so. Additionally, organizations like the European Association of Urological are developing numerous recommendations to raise public knowledge of urological disorders like UI.

Key Highlights



The global urinary drainage bags market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

The global urinary drainage bags market is bifurcated into products, usage, capacity, and end-user.

Based on products, the global urinary drainage bags market is bifurcated into leg and large bags.

The leg bags segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period.

Based on usage, the global urinary drainage bags market is bifurcated into reusable and disposable.

The disposable segment owns the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.17% over the forecast period.

Based on capacity, the global urinary drainage bags market is segmented into 0-500ml, 500-1000ml, and 1000-2000 ml. The 500-1000ml segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global urinary drainage bags market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global urinary drainage bags market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global urinary drainage bags market are ConvaTec Inc., Cardinal Health, Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast, BD, McKesson Medical Surgical Inc., Amsino International, Inc., Flexicare Medical Limited, Medline Industries, Inc., and Manfred Sauer GmbH.

Market News



In November 2022, the Danish plastics manufacturer Carmo developed a unique turn valve for urine collection bags. The valve will be molded as a single unit, enhancing its durability and ensuring fully automated high-volume production in Denmark.

In January 2022, a urinary catheter created by Sanford Health doctor Bruce Gardner, M.D., is almost ready for a first-in-human test. It is anticipated to decrease damage from inadvertent withdrawal mishaps.



Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market: Segmentation

By Products



Large Bags

Leg Bags



By Usage



Reusable

Disposable



By Capacity



0-500 ml

500-1000 ml

1000-2000 ml



By End-User



Hospitals

Clinics

Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



MENAFN19082024004597010339ID1108575347