Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide Survivor Gets Relief As Gramin Bank Promises To Return Deducted EMI Amount

The bank, on August 14, deducted Rs 15,000 from Sijo's account, which was actually a relief fund provided to him by a well wisher after he lost his source of income due to the landslide. The bank deducted EMI with penalty right after the relief amount was credited, despite Sijo having lost his shop due to the landslide.

Similarly, Minimol, a loanee from Gramin Bank's Chooralmala branch, had money deducted from her account after receiving emergency financial assistance from the government. She had availed a loan of Rs 50,000 from the branch.

The bank's actions have been widely criticized, with many calling it a "cruel blow" to those already affected by the landslides. The incident came to light after Asianet News exposed the bank's harsh treatment of flood victims, prompting them to return the money to Minimol's account.

The Chief Minister's office also intervened in the matter and directed an investigation into the incident. He asked the District Collector to submit a detailed report. This was not an isolated incident as landslide survivors, including estate workers from Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Punchirimattam, was deducted as soon as the government assistance was credited to their accounts.

