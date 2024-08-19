FEG DEBUTS REVOLUTIONARY SMARTDEFI CRYPTO PLATFORM IN THE UAE

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: FEG (Feed Every Gorilla) has officially launched its groundbreaking SmartDeFi platform in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in the decentralised finance (DeFi) industry.



By allowing users to create their own cryptocurrency tokens without needing to involve specialised developers, the most daunting barrier to entry is removed, making the crypto space more accessible than ever before.



At the cutting edge of user-focused innovation, the SmartDeFi platform is not only easy to use but also provides a new layer of transparency—an important consideration in what is often perceived as a complex industry. Attractive to both first-time crypto investors and established players, it offers a range of financial tools within a completely secure ecosystem, allowing users to generate passive income and grow their investment portfolios.



Dubai, with its visionary approach and unwavering commitment to embracing technologies that will drive future economic growth and diversification, has become the epicentre of cryptocurrency innovation. The FEG project was awarded a top DeFi accolade at the Crypto Dubai Expo in 2022 and, with a market cap of approximately $37 million (AED 135 million), the platform is forging the creation of a robust and trustworthy DeFi ecosystem.



"The UAE's forward-thinking stance on crypto makes it the perfect place for our latest venture," said Ste Cha, Head of Global Marketing at FEG. "I said we'd be back after we won the Best DeFi Technology Award at the Crypto Dubai Expo, and here we are. Dubai is where ambition meets opportunity, and we absolutely love the UAE. The government's openness and eagerness towards crypto have put the country at the top of everyone's list—everyone wants to be in Dubai.



"What we’re bringing to the table is a platform that breaks down barriers – allowing users to launch their own tokens in a simple, accessible way.”



The name FEG stands for Feed Every Gorilla, symbolising a community-focused ethos and aiming to ensure that everyone in its community prospers, and reflecting its commitment to inclusive and ethical financial practices.



In the UAE’s dynamic crypto landscape, FEG's SmartDeFi platform is not only innovating but is also levelling the playing field for investors of all types, providing more people with an opportunity to participate and benefit from this rapidly-growing sector.



As FEG expands its user base and presence in the critical UAE market, it remains dedicated to its core values of transparency, sustainability, and community engagement. The launch of SmartDeFi is set to make a lasting impact on the global DeFi scene, revolutionising the way people interact with digital finance.







MENAFN19082024003846013264ID1108575127