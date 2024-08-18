The 2Nd Festival Of Strawberries And Vegetables In Cerro Punta

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) More than 10 thousand national and foreign tourists visited the II Festival of Strawberries and Vegetables that took place this past weekend in Cerro Punta, Tierras Alta's district, Chiriquí. The attraction was focused on breaking the record for the largest salad in Central America, with more than three thousand pounds of vegetables prepared by renowned chefs from Tierras Altas. There was also a competition to prepare strawberries and cream desserts.

Ernesto Rodríguez, president of the festival, together with the of Agricultural Development, Roberto Linares, and the manager of the Agricultural Development Bank, Roberto Barria, inaugurated the event last Friday night, with the participation of Guna, Emberá, Ngäbe, and typical national folklore groups, as well as the participation of folklore groups from Mexico.

In addition, the most extreme race in the country was held, with 10 kilometers of competition between farms, mountains and the mighty Chiriquí Viejo River in Cerro Punta.

Don't missed the III version of this event next year.

If you have any announcements of festivals or activities that you would like publicized, we would be happy to do so, anywhere in Panama, so please write us at ...

and tell us about your upcoming event.

Also visit our website at

and get a daily newspaper sent to you online.

Thank you.

Telly at the News, Events, and Information Desk.



MENAFN18082024000218011062ID1108573590