Curfew Extended In Myrnohrad And Selydove
8/18/2024 10:08:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Myrnohrad and Selydove in the Donetsk region, the curfew has been extended from 15:00 to 11:00.
Vadym Filashkin , the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“I signed an order to impose a curfew in Myrnohrad and Selydove from 15:00 to 11:00. The new rules will come into effect tomorrow, August 19,” wrote Filashkin.
The regional governor urged everyone who stays in these cities to comply with the restrictions and not to endanger themselves.
As Ukrinform reported, the curfew in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, was extended from 17:00 to 09:00.
