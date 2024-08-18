Meteora Acquires DIFC-Based Real Estate Crowdfunding Platform Maisour

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In a strategic move, Dubai-based Meteora Developers has announced the multi-million dollars deal of Maisour, a DIFC-based property crowdfunding platform.

Maisour's model of digital fractional ownership has made it possible for people from around the world to invest in Dubai properties with as little as Dh500. This acquisition aligns with both companies' visions to democratise and capitalise on Dubai's booming property market.

This acquisition allows Meteora Developers to integrate its expertise in the real estate market with Maisour's tech-driven platform, offering a broader and more diverse range of real estate investment opportunities. By lowering the initial investment barrier, and enabling ownership seamlessly through mobile apps the platform will now attract a larger pool of global investors, especially those who previously found the initial cash outlay restrictive.

“Through this acquisition, we're taking significant strides toward making Dubai real estate accessible to billions of potential investors worldwide. With an entry point as low as Dh500, we're confident that Dubai's ready properties will witness an unprecedented surge in demand,” said Praveen Sharma, Founder and CEO of Meteora Developers.

Maisour's digital platform, which has already disrupted the traditional real estate investment model, is now poised for exponential growth with the backing of Meteora Developers.

“This acquisition marks a new chapter of growth and innovation for Maisour,” said Mohamed Sabry, senior executive officer of Maisour.“Our mission of democratising real estate investment is now bolstered by the vast resources, connections, and market insights that Meteora Developers bring to the table. This will allow us to better serve our investors while continuing to innovate.”

With Meteora's support, Maisour will be able to rapidly scale and introduce new features such as a secondary market, AI-driven reinvestment strategies, and even explore expansion into other regional markets like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, and Pakistan.

“Our partnership with Maisour is a perfect synergy of technology and real estate expertise. This acquisition will allow us to offer unparalleled opportunities to investors worldwide while continuing to enhance Dubai's reputation as a global real estate hub,” added Sharma, who co-founded Meteora Developers with his Jordanian partner Omar Al Amour early last year before going on to carve a niche for themselves in the real estate market, selling out their first two projects, The East Crest and 7 Park Central, within days of their unveiling in Q1 2023.

With this acquisition, current and future investors on the Maisour platform can look forward to enhanced investment opportunities, including access to premium real estate projects curated by both Meteora and Maisour's local experts. The integration of technology, capital, and market insights positions Maisour as a leading real estate crowdfunding platform in the UAE and beyond.