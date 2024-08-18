Power Outage Schedules Resume On Monday - Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, August 19, power outage schedules will resume in Ukraine. Power restrictions will be applied to one group of consumers in the evening hours.

The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Tomorrow, August 19, from 17:00 to 21:00, rolling blackouts will be in effect for one group. During other intervals, no restrictions will be in place,” the statement said.

Ukrenergo explained that due to rising air temperatures, electricity consumption is expected to increase. Thus, power outage schedules will be applied.

As reported by Ukrinform, weather forecasts suggest no precipitation in Ukraine on Monday, August 19. Air temperatures are expected to soar from 29 to 37°C.