Man Killed In Russian Air Strike On Bilopillia, Child Among Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian dropped a guided aerial bomb on Bilopillia in the Sumy region, killing a man and injuring his 11-year-old daughter and two more people.

Ukrinform reports this with a reference t o the page of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on August 18 at about 16:00, the enemy dropped a guided aerial bomb on the civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia, Sumy district.

The munition hit the house of local residents. The 33-year-old owner was killed, his 11-year-old daughter was seriously injured, and a 55-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were also wounded. At least five private houses were damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, on the afternoon of August 18, the Russian army dropped a guided aerial bomb on Bilopillia, Sumy region. One person was reported dead and one wounded.

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office

