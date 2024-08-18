Lille's Gomes 'Feeling Better' After Nasty Head Scare
Date
8/18/2024 3:07:44 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Lille, France: Lille midfielder Angel Gomes on Sunday said he was "feeling good" 24 hours after being knocked unconscious and taken to hospital with a head injury.
The former Manchester United player was left motionless lying on his back after a collision with Reims midfielder Amadou Kone, who was sent off, in Saturday's Ligue 1 match
"I'm okay, I'm back home, I've been looked after and I'm feeling good," said Gomes, 23, in a video from his home.
"Remind me not to jump for no more headers," he wrote beneath the video.
"It was a crazy collision, these things happen in football, the most important thing is that I'm okay," he said.
The match was delayed 30 minutes but eventually resumed and Lille won 2-0.
Lille coach Bruno Genesio labelled the foul that led to the injury as an assault.
"There's no room for this kind of thing in football," he said.
MENAFN18082024000063011010ID1108573151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.