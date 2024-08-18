Lille's Gomes 'Feeling Better' After Nasty Head Scare

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lille, France: Lille midfielder Angel Gomes on Sunday said he was "feeling good" 24 hours after being knocked unconscious and taken to hospital with a head injury.

The former Manchester United player was left motionless lying on his back after a collision with Reims midfielder Amadou Kone, who was sent off, in Saturday's match

"I'm okay, I'm back home, I've been looked after and I'm feeling good," said Gomes, 23, in a from his home.

"Remind me not to jump for no more headers," he wrote beneath the video.

"It was a crazy collision, these things happen in football, the most important thing is that I'm okay," he said.

The match was delayed 30 minutes but eventually resumed and Lille won 2-0.

Lille coach Bruno Genesio labelled the foul that led to the injury as an assault.

"There's no room for this kind of thing in football," he said.