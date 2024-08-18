Gaza: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 25 Palestinians In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, August 18 (Petra) – The of in Gaza reported that Israeli forces perpetrated two massacres within the last 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of 25 Palestinians and injuring 72 others.In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry detailed the ongoing impact of Israeli aggression, which has now entered its 317th day. It noted that many remain trapped beneath rubble or lie on the streets, with rescue operations hindered due to the inability of ambulance and civil defense teams to reach them.The ministry further reported that the total death toll since the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza on October 7 has climbed to 40,099, with 92,609 individuals wounded.