Circular Issued To Regulate Public Universities Admission

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 18 (Petra) -Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has issued a circular requesting Jordan's public universities to delay announcement of admission lists of Jordanian students in the parallel program for the bachelor's and diploma degrees.Under this decision, the unified admission list for the academic year 2024-2025 will be released earlier to regulate the enrollment process in the Kingdom's official universities.In a statement Sunday, of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, issued this circular to protect the students' interests, and avoid their "great" confusion, which caused financial problems for some parents of students.Addressing complaints, the minister said parents registered and paid fees for their students in the universities' parallel program specializations and then withdrew after announcing the unified admission list.