Sharifah Hardie Introduces 'California Forward' Plan As DNC Commences, Offering New Solutions For Economic Growth

- Sharifah Hardie for CA GovernorLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the Democratic National Convention (DNC) opens in Chicago next week, California candidate for governor Sharifah Hardie is unveiling her“California Forward” plan. This strategic initiative is designed to tackle the state's pressing issues in public safety and economic development, providing actionable solutions for California's unique challenges.The DNC, featuring prominent figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, will provide a platform for significant Democratic party discussions, however Republican politician Sharifah Hardie emphasizes the need for practical solutions tailored to California's unique challenges.Concerns with the Democratic Party's Approach:Rising Crime Rates:Hardie points out that the Democratic Party's policies have not sufficiently addressed the escalating crime rates across California. She argues that their approach lacks the necessary strategies and support for local law enforcement to effectively combat crime.Economic Challenges:The Democratic Party's handling of economic issues has been criticized for not adequately addressing the departure of businesses and the resultant job losses. Hardie believes that their policies have not created a conducive environment for economic growth or job creation.Social Inequality:The current Democratic policies have not effectively tackled growing social and economic inequalities, leaving many Californians struggling with limited access to essential services and opportunities.“While the DNC focuses on national politics, my 'California Forward' plan is dedicated to addressing the immediate needs of our state,” said Hardie.“We face critical issues such as rising crime rates and economic instability, and my plan offers practical solutions to enhance public safety, boost economic growth, and address social inequality. It's time to turn California red for a proactive approach that delivers real results for Californians that only a Republican Governor can provide.”Highlights of the“California Forward” Plan:Enhanced Public Safety:Increased Funding: Allocate additional funds annually to local law enforcement for enhanced training, equipment, and community engagement.Modern Technology: Invest in cutting-edge surveillance and predictive policing tools to improve crime prevention and response.Victim Support: Expand services for crime victims, including comprehensive counseling and legal aid.Economic Growth Strategies:Business Incentives: Implement tax incentives and grants to foster job creation and support local enterprises.Job Training: Expand and enhance job training and apprenticeship programs to prepare Californians for high-demand careers.Regulatory Reforms: Streamline regulations to create a more favorable environment for businesses and attract new investments.Addressing Social Inequality:Education and Housing: Increase funding for education in underserved communities and support affordable housing initiatives.Mental Health and Youth Services: Boost investment in mental health services and programs aimed at preventing juvenile delinquency and supporting at-risk youth.Transparent and Accountable Leadership:Community Engagement: Foster open communication with Californians to ensure policies are responsive to their needs and concerns.“California needs a proactive and comprehensive strategy to overcome its challenges,” Hardie stated.“The 'California Forward' plan offers practical solutions that address the core issues facing our state and work towards a safer, more prosperous future for all.”To support Sharifah Hardie for California Governor visit:For more information about Sharifah Hardie's“California Forward” plan and other campaign initiatives, please visit or contact 562-822-0965 to interview Sharifah Hardie.About Sharifah Hardie:Sharifah Hardie is a gubernatorial candidate committed to bringing transformative change to California. With a focus on improving public safety, stimulating economic growth, and addressing social inequalities, Hardie is dedicated to leading California toward a more secure and equitable future.#CaliforniaForward#SharifahHardie#Republican#DNC#CAGovernor2024#PublicSafetyReform#EconomicGrowth#CaliforniaPolitics#VoteCalifornia#CA2024#SafeAndProsperousCA#CaliforniaLeadership

