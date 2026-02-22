Netherlands' FM: Support For Ukraine To Remain Priority For New Government

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform in The Hague.

“I will continue in the government, as the Minister of Justice and National Security, which I was before, in that capacity. In this role, I also visited Ukraine at the time, because we are committed to ensuring accountability for acts of aggression through the Special Tribunal. I will continue this work in my new position. Together with the Netherlands Ministry of Defense, we have ensured that military support for Ukraine remains at the same level. And in the new government, the work of the Special Tribunal will also continue – we will not back down and will always stand by Ukraine,” van Weel said.

He also shared his recollections of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“I remember that day very well. We all wanted to believe that it wouldn't happen, but it did. The scale was enormous. The first weeks were terrifying. We feared that Kyiv would fall, and then we realized the strength of the Ukrainian people and the unity of the nation,” he said.

The minister stressed that the Ukrainian people have shown incredible resilience and steadfastness in the face of aggression.

“Putin has not gained what he wanted to reach. So, I think we should all be proud of Ukraine. That today is the day of pride, but also a day of hope. I'm hopeful that the negotiations will soon lead to a durable peace,” van Weel added.

Asked if he believes we will one day see Putin in The Hague, van Weel responded:“Oh, let's hope so, let's hope so.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the new Dutch government is set to take office on February 23.