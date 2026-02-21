Can Rs 50,000 Salary Buy This CNG SUV? Maruti Suzuki Fronx EMI Explained

Fronx CNG: Once a dream limited to the upper class, owning a car is now within everyone's reach. With banks offering loans and easy EMIs, the number of people buying new cars is growing.

With rising fuel prices, many are opting for CNG cars. The Maruti Fronx is a great choice. Its Sigma CNG variant costs about ₹8.81 lakh on-road in New Delhi, but prices vary by state.

With a ₹2 lakh down payment and a 9.8% interest rate, your loan EMIs would be: 4-year loan: ~₹17,228/month. 3-year loan: ~₹21,937/month. 2-year loan: ~₹31,400/month.

Banks typically allow EMIs up to 40% of your salary. On a ₹50k salary, a ₹20k EMI is manageable. This makes the 4-year plan comfortable, and the 3-year plan is doable with planning.

Fronx offers 1.2L Petrol, 1.2L CNG, and 1.0L Turbo engines with 5-speed manual or 6-speed auto gearboxes. It's BS6 Phase 2 compliant, and Smart Hybrid tech boosts fuel economy.

Fronx boasts great mileage: 1.2L Petrol MT - 21.79 kmpl, AMT - 22.89 kmpl; 1.2L CNG - 28.51 km/kg. The CNG model's ~1200 km range on a full tank is a huge plus for commuters.

Even someone earning ₹50k can buy this car with good financial planning. Low down payment, suitable EMI, great mileage, and low fuel costs make the Fronx CNG a budget-friendly SUV.