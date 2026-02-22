New Tools Needed To Speed Up Decisions In Ukraine's Favor, Says Lithuania's EU Representative

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform by Lithuania's Permanent Representative to the EU, Nerijus Aleksiejūnas.

“It is not just that it is blocked one time, another time, but it is becoming some kind of trend,” the ambassador said, commenting on a recent move by Hungary, which blocked the technical approval of a loan for Ukraine for 2026–2027.

“That's the most worrying thing, because we need to find creative solutions, we need to find new tools, how to make new response quicker, more efficient, and more related to the needs of Ukraine,” Aleksiejūnas said.

He expressed confidence that reaching decisions by qualified majority voting would make it“much easier,” in particular, to adopt more ambitious sanctions packages against Russia. However, issues related to unanimity and qualified majority voting in foreign policy remain“quite sensitive.”

The diplomat recalled that in recent years the European Union had demonstrated its ability to reach real agreements:“We managed to adopt 19 packages of sanctions, but always the question is what kind of ambition, what level we are adopting for the sanctions.”

Asked whether the EU would ultimately be able to approve funding for Ukraine for 2026–2027 despite Hungary's blocking position, the ambassador said:“I think it's maybe not so possible to have on that day (the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion – ed.), but the most important thing is to have enough finance.”

The Lithuanian representative added that there is still time to do so. All legal procedures are nearly complete, except for objections from“one member state,” and the European Commission is finalizing preparations to ensure that Ukraine receives funding on time,“as promised.”

Aleksiunas also emphasized the importance of the 20th sanctions package and the need to send Russia a clear signal without losing momentum in pressuring the aggressor. This is particularly relevant in the context of ongoing peace talks, he explained.

“Europeans have this very concrete rules of sanctions package. That's why I feel that this package is even more important than ever, not only because of the content, but also because of the political message to Russia and to Putin. So that's why we are working a lot. Negotiations are going on during the weekend, there are many different talks. Tomorrow foreign ministers will be meeting, and we really hope that we will have the agreement reached,” the Lithuanian representative to the EU concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Aleksiunas also said that the European Union must strengthen societal preparedness for crises and incorporate lessons learned from Ukraine's experience during Russia's full-scale military aggression.