Congress Holds Protest Against PM Modi In Chandigarh Faces Lathi Charge

A day after Indian Youth Congress held a 'shirtless' protest at the India AI Summit, the IYC members in Chandigarh held another protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, criticising the trade deal with the US. The party workers calling the PM "compromised" were reaching the BJP office when the police launched a lathi charge and tried to stop the protestors using water cannon.

'PM is Not Protecting Citizens' Rights': Congress

Speaking to reporters while at the protest, HS Lucky, Chandigarh Congress President, criticised the PM, stating that he favours other nations over India. He said that Congress "will not get scared" and will continue its protest against what he believed were "unjust policies" of the BJP government. "The PM is compromised. He is not protecting the rights of the citizens; he is caring for the foreign nations. Be it the deal with the US or the fight against China in the Galwan Valley. He is not able to embody the desired courage and patience. Today, the Youth Congress held this massive protest against that. We were headed to the BJP office, but we were stopped midway by the police, who used water cannons against us and did a lathi charge. We will not get scared away by this. The Congress will continue to protest against the unjust policies of the Modi government," he said.

AI Summit Protest: 4 IYC Workers in Police Custody

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court on Saturday sent four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narsingh, in 5 days police custody. They have been arrested in connection with a protest they held on Friday at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The Indian Youth Congress, in a statement, said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters. However, the Delhi Police argued that the accused persons raised anti-national slogans and protested along the lines of the Gen Z protest of Nepal in order to defame the country at the international level. They protested when the international dignitaries were present at Bharta Mandapam. (ANI)

