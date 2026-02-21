Sargun Mehta Slams Pregnancy Rumors: 'Stop Spreading Baseless News'

Sargun Mehta Slams Pregnancy Rumors

For weeks, rumours have been swirling that Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey are expecting their first child. Finally, on Saturday, Sargun addressed the buzz and denied the speculation, urging everyone to stop spreading baseless news. Taking to Instagram, Sargun wrote, " How do you know about a pregnancy that me and Ravi are unaware about? STOP IT.. KINDLY (folded hand emoji). News apparently knows before us about our 'pregnancy for the last two years."

"According to them, I have been pregnant. That's one long pregnancy. Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news. It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it," she added. "Just CALM DOWN and STOP spreading baseless news. It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it," she reiterated once again.

From On-Screen Couple to Production Powerhouse

Ravie and Sargun tied the knot on December 7, 2013. The couple first met on the set of the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh, where their on-screen collaboration blossomed into love during the shoot 2019, they launched their production company, Dreamiyata Drama, which went on to produce popular shows such as Udaariyaan and Junooniya.

Ravie Dubey's Upcoming Project: 'Ramayana'

Ravie will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus 'Ramayana'. As announced by the makers, Ranbir Kapoor will lead the narrative as Lord Rama, while Ravie Dubey will portray Lakshman. Yash will be seen as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

'Ramayana' Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is set for release in Diwali 2027. (ANI)

