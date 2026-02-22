Qatar Announces Full Solidarity With Kuwait, Affirms Support For Its Sovereignty Over Its Maritime Zones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar announced its full solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait, affirming that it is following the coordinates lists and map submitted by the sisterly Republic of Iraq to the United Nations, which infringe upon the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait over its maritime areas and its fixed and stable maritime elevations in relation to the Republic of Iraq, such as Fasht Al Qaid and Fasht Al Aij.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's stance supporting the State of Kuwait's full sovereignty over its maritime zones and maritime elevations.

In this context, the ministry also voiced its hope that the rules and principles of international law, and what is stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of ​​1982, will be taken into consideration, in accordance with the understandings, agreements, and memoranda of understanding between Kuwait and Iraq.