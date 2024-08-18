Search Atlas Acquires Signal Genesys, A Leading AI Press Release Distribution Tool

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)

NEW YORK CITY, New York - August 14, 2024 - Search Atlas, a SaaS leader in the search engine optimization (SEO) industry, today announced its acquisition of Signal Genesys, a leading press release distribution service. This strategic move amplifies Search Atlas's capabilities and reach in the digital marketing landscape.

Search Atlas and its family of companies deliver top-tier organic search visibility for clients across diverse sectors. The company's innovative tools and methodologies have set industry benchmarks, driving significant online traffic and growth for businesses worldwide.

Signal Genesys, renowned for its extensive media connections and sophisticated distribution networks, will enhance Search Atlas's ability to amplify client messaging and improve brand visibility across multiple channels.

Key benefits of this acquisition include:



Expanded service offerings, including AI press release distribution

Enhanced ability to drive brand awareness and media coverage for clients

Strengthened partnerships with marketing agencies through integrated solutions Increased market share and influence in the digital marketing ecosystem

“The acquisition of Signal Genesys represents a pivotal moment in our journey to provide comprehensive, end-to-end digital marketing solutions,” said Manick Bhan, CEO of Search Atlas.“By bringing Signal Genesys's press release distribution expertise into our fold, we're positioned to offer unprecedented value and reach to our clients and partner agencies.”

The leadership team of Signal Genesys will be integrated into Search Atlas's organizational structure, ensuring continuity of expertise and service quality.

About Search Atlas

Search Atlas is an industry leader in search engine optimization, helping businesses maximize their online visibility and drive organic growth through cutting edge technology.

