Major Reshuffle At Biman Bangladesh Airlines

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: A significant overhaul of its management has been witnessed at the national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Two of the airline's general managers have been promoted to director positions, among other key transfers.



In a notice issued on August 14, the flag carrier announced, Ground Support Equipment General Manager Shakil Miraj has been given the additional charge of Director of Corporate Planning and Training.

Additionally, Motijheel District Sales Office General Manager Ashraful Alam will now serve as the Director of Marketing and Sales.

Both appointments will be finalised following approval by the Biman Board.

The airline has implemented several other managerial changes as well. For instance, Deputy General Manager Moniruzzaman Khan has been transferred to Procurement and Logistic Support.

Former law department official Rashed Meher Chowdhury has been appointed as Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Airlines Training Centre and former Public Relations Manager Al Masud Khan has been assigned as Manager of the airline's Law department.

