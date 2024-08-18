Delhi Airport Achieves Net Zero Carbon Emission Status

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport announced that its Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become the first Airport in India to successfully achieve the Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status (Level 5) certification under the Airport Council International's (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program.

This prestigious certification recognizes the airport's commitment to reaching and maintaining a net zero carbon balance for emissions under its control (Scope 1 & 2), while also extending efforts to influence and report on all other emissions (Scope 3).

By achieving level 5 certification, Delhi Airport has demonstrated significant progress in reducing its (scope 1 and 2) Co2 emissions by 90 percent.

The remaining residual emissions have been addressed through approved offset removals, fulfilling the stringent requirements of the ACA program.

Additionally, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has committed to achieving net zero in scope 3 emissions by 2050, aligning with ACI's ACA frameworks and the global push for a sustainable future.

-B