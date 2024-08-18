Kolkata's Mini Bangladesh Affected By Neighbour's Unrest

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Kolkata : The area around Kolkata's New Market, also known as Mini Bangladesh, is currently reeling from the neibouring country's unrest that has led to a sharp drop in arrival numbers.

On August 7, only 18 Bangladeshi tourists arrived in Mini Bangladesh in two buses. A day before, only nine travellers visited Kolkata, mostly for medical purposes.

The hotels in the area are vacant, shops are closing early and restaurants are shrinking their services due to less footfall.

There are about 400 hotels, lodges and guest houses in the area. The owners have been counting losses since the recent protests surged in Bangladesh.

From early August, the situation for Mini Bangladesh have been the worst. The handful of travellers currently residing do not shop or eat out either since they are mostly there for medical treatment, said reports.