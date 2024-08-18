Israel FM Says Expects Allies To Attack Iran If It Strikes

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Israeli Foreign Israel Katz told his French and British counterparts Friday that his country expects support "in attacking" Iran if it strikes Israel. "If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defence but also in attacking significant targets in Iran," Katz told his French and UK counterparts during their visit to Israel

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.