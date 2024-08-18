Israel FM Says Expects Allies To Attack Iran If It Strikes
Date
8/18/2024 9:26:31 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his French and British counterparts Friday that his country expects support "in attacking" Iran if it strikes Israel.
"If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defence but also in attacking significant targets in Iran," Katz told his French and UK counterparts during their visit to Israel
MENAFN18082024000067011011ID1108572605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.