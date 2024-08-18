عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel FM Says Expects Allies To Attack Iran If It Strikes

Israel FM Says Expects Allies To Attack Iran If It Strikes


8/18/2024 9:26:31 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his French and British counterparts Friday that his country expects support "in attacking" Iran if it strikes Israel.
"If Iran attacks, we expect the coalition to join Israel not only in defence but also in attacking significant targets in Iran," Katz told his French and UK counterparts during their visit to Israel

MENAFN18082024000067011011ID1108572605


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search