Trump welcomes improved ties with Iran

(MENAFN) United States presidential candidate Donald has expressed a willingness to improve relations with Iran should he return to the White House. Speaking at a press conference in New Jersey on Thursday, Trump outlined his vision for restoring global peace and emphasized that while he aims to foster a friendly relationship with Tehran, he remains firm on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.



Trump's comments come in the wake of his previous administration's decision to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA) in 2018, which he had criticized as "the worst deal ever." The JCPOA, initially agreed upon in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the Obama administration, had aimed to limit Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions.



Following the United States exit from the deal, Iran resumed some of its nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment, which had been curtailed under the agreement. Trump's remarks reflect a potential shift in United States foreign policy, balancing a stance of hostility with an openness to dialogue and improved relations.



In related news, Trump's campaign team has accused Iranian cybercriminals of hacking internal United States documents, alleging attempts to influence the 2024 election. This follows a previous Microsoft report indicating that Iranian-linked hackers and fake-news sites could target United States presidential campaign officials.

