FBI investigates house of Soviet-born Biden critic

(MENAFN) The FBI has conducted a search at the residence of Dimitri Simes, a Russian-born American commentator and critic of President Joe Biden, at his property in Rappahannock County. The search, executed under a court-issued warrant, occurred on Tuesday, according to local reports. Dimitri Simes Jr., the author’s son, has labeled the search as an “intimidation attempt” by the United States in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).



FBI spokesperson Samantha Shero confirmed that the search was authorized by a court but declined to provide further details. Dimitri Simes, a naturalized US citizen who moved to the country in 1973, is known for his critical views on the Biden administration and his support for a more sympathetic view of Russian politics. His career includes roles such as a former aide to President Richard Nixon and publisher of *The National Interest*, a magazine known for its realist approach to foreign policy.



Simes’s political influence was noted when he was named a foreign policy adviser to Senator Rand Paul in 2014. He has been involved in high-profile controversies, including being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the probe into alleged connections between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government. The Mueller report, concluded in 2019, did not find evidence of collusion and cleared Simes of any wrongdoing, affirming that his activities were consistent with standard practices in Washington, DC.

