Washington makes strides to finalize new truce in Gaza

(MENAFN) In the midst of ongoing uncertainty surrounding recent ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, including discussions held in Doha, Washington is making strides to finalize a new truce deal by the end of the coming week. This development follows a joint statement from France and Britain, which has raised concerns about the escalating risk of conflict in the Middle East, particularly due to heightened tensions with Iran and increasing unrest in southern Lebanon.



The statement, issued on Saturday, calls on Iran and its affiliates to withdraw their threats and supports ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange in Gaza. It emphasizes that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The declaration highlights the critical importance of regional stability and insists that all parties involved bear a responsibility to support de-escalation efforts. This includes backing the current initiatives led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, which are focused on securing a ceasefire and negotiating the release of prisoners.



Moreover, the statement cautions that the current opportunity to resolve Israel’s prolonged conflict with Gaza should not be squandered, given the dire circumstances faced by the besieged enclave. According to United States officials, President Joe Biden is working to finalize a comprehensive agreement on Gaza by the end of next week, while also striving to deter potential attacks from Iran and Hezbollah that could jeopardize these diplomatic efforts. Axios has reported that the framework for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire in Gaza is now prepared for implementation.

