Over One Ton Of Wild Hemp Plants Burned In Agdam

Barda regional group of the press service of the of Internal Affairs told Azerews that during the event, 3,899 hemp plants growing wild and weighing more than 1 ton were collected and burned in the territory of the liberated villages of Khachindarband, Alimadatli and Aliagali in Agdam.

