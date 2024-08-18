Over One Ton Of Wild Hemp Plants Burned In Agdam
8/18/2024
Employees of Agdam District Police Department held an event in
accordance with the "Khas-Khas 2024" plan.
Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs told Azerews that during the event, 3,899 hemp
plants growing wild and weighing more than 1 ton were collected and
burned in the territory of the liberated villages of
Khachindarband, Alimadatli and Aliagali in Agdam.
