Waaree Energies CMD Dr. Hitesh Doshi Explores Renewable Power Opportunities with Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 August 2024: In a significant step towards accelerating Odisha’s industrial and renewable energy landscape, Waaree Energies Limited, led by the Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Hitesh Doshi, met with Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan. The discussions centred on harnessing Odisha's rich resources to drive renewable power generation, stimulate industrial development, and create substantial employment opportunities across the state.



From right to left: Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister, Odisha & Dr. Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Energies Limited

The engagement reflects Waaree Energies’ ongoing commitment to partnering with state governments to leverage local strengths for broader national and global clean energy goals. As India moves toward a greener future, such initiatives are critical in ensuring sustainable development that benefits both the economy and the environment.

About Waaree Energies Limited

Waaree Energies Limited ("WEL”) was founded in 1990. It is India’s largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report). WEL commenced operations in 2007 focusing on solar PV module manufacturing with an aim to provide quality, cost-effective sustainable energy solutions across markets, and aid in reducing carbon foot-print paving the way for sustainable energy thereby improving quality of life. WEL has four solar module manufacturing facilities in India, with international presence.





