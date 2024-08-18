MEW: Power Cuts In High-Consumption Industrial Areas In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The of Electricity, Water and said on Sunday power cuts would occur to industrial areas with high-energy consumption in order to maintain the stability of the country's electrical system.

In a press release, the ministry said the power cuts would included parts of the Mina Abdullah, Sabhan, Amghara, Sulaibiya Industrial, Rai and Shuwaikh Industrial as well.

The outage is due to a disruption that occurred on Saturday, which led to shutdown of several electricity-generating units at Subiya and West Doha power stations as well as desalination plants, it added.

The ministry called for conserving electricity during the upcoming peak hours from 11:00 am to 05:00 pm local-time by following the ministry's guidelines, noting that any new updates would be announced. (pickup previous)

