MEW: Power Cuts In High-Consumption Industrial Areas In Kuwait
Date
8/18/2024 5:13:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water and renewable energy said on Sunday power cuts would occur to industrial areas with high-energy consumption in order to maintain the stability of the country's electrical system.
In a press release, the ministry said the power cuts would included parts of the Mina Abdullah, Sabhan, Amghara, Sulaibiya Industrial, Rai and Shuwaikh Industrial as well.
The outage is due to a fuel supply disruption that occurred on Saturday, which led to shutdown of several electricity-generating units at Subiya and West Doha power stations as well as desalination plants, it added.
The ministry called for conserving electricity during the upcoming peak hours from 11:00 am to 05:00 pm local-time by following the ministry's guidelines, noting that any new updates would be announced. (pickup previous)
fr
MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108572016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.