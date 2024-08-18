(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany intends to halve its military aid to Ukraine in 2025, decreasing support from €8 billion in 2023 to €4 billion without any additional funds.



The decision aligns with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's strategy to manage Germany's challenges while still assisting Ukraine.



Germany has already committed €28 billion in military aid since the conflict began in 2022. However, ongoing economic difficulties, including a 2023 recession and slow recovery, are forcing budget adjustments.



The country's constitutional "debt brake," limiting state borrowing, adds to the pressure. These financial constraints have led to intense discussions within Germany's coalition government.



Germany's move is part of a larger trend in Europe and globally, where nations are reassessing their support for Ukraine.



The European Union has contributed over €39 billion in aid, but gaps between commitments and actual payments are growing. This raises concerns about sustaining long-term support.







The United States remains the largest supporter, having provided $71.28 billion in aid by mid-2024, with $51.6 billion for military assistance.



However, upcoming U.S. elections could change this commitment, especially if the administration changes.



Other significant contributors include the United Kingdom, with $9.83 billion, and France and the Netherlands, contributing $7.81 billion and $6.61 billion, respectively.



Chancellor Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner reached the decision amid these budgetary challenges.



Lindner has left room for additional aid on a case-by-case basis, indicating a cautious approach.

Germany's Aid Cut to Ukraine: A Shift with Global Impact

Germany also supports a G7 plan to use interest from frozen Russian assets, potentially raising $50 billion to offset aid reductions.



Germany's aid cut could influence other countries to reduce their support, threatening Ukraine's military capabilities.



This shift occurs as some European countries, like Greece and Austria, increase reliance on Russian gas, complicating the geopolitical landscape.



As NATO member, Germany must balance its defense spending, set at €53.25 billion for 2025, with ongoing international commitments.



This decision marks a crucial moment for Ukraine's defense and European stability.



Germany's move could signal a broader retreat from long-term support, with far-reaching consequences for the conflict and regional security.

