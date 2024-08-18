Volcano Erupts In Kamchatka Region Following 7-Magnitude Quake
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka region, a powerful volcanic eruption began.
"After a seven-point earthquake, a strong eruption of the Shiveluch volcano began in Kamchatka. The ash column rose 8 kilometers into the air," the report says.
As reported earlier, an earthquake was recorded off Russia's east coast near the Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, triggering a tsunami warning.
