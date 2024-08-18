عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Volcano Erupts In Kamchatka Region Following 7-Magnitude Quake

Volcano Erupts In Kamchatka Region Following 7-Magnitude Quake


8/18/2024 3:06:28 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka region, a powerful volcanic eruption began.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to The Moscow Times.

"After a seven-point earthquake, a strong eruption of the Shiveluch volcano began in Kamchatka. The ash column rose 8 kilometers into the air," the report says.

Read also: Explosions ring out in Kyiv region as air defense activated

As reported earlier, an earthquake was recorded off Russia's east coast near the Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday, triggering a tsunami warning.

Photo: The Moscow Times / Telegram

MENAFN18082024000193011044ID1108571842


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search