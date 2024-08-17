Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The of Interior announces six in connection with fraudulent issuance of residency permits.

GAZA -- Seventeen members of a Palestinian family are killed in an Israeli on Al-Zawaida town, central Gaza Strip.

GAZA -- Two Palestinian young men are martyred in Israeli drone attack on their car in the West city of Jenin.

RIYADH -- Al-Hilal SC squad, in a historic victory, defeat Al-Nasr 4-1 and claim the Saudi Super Cup title.

LONDON -- John Mason is stripped of the ruling SNP whip for abhorrent social media comments on the conflict in Gaza. (end) gb