Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
8/17/2024 8:10:03 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior announces six arrests in connection with fraudulent issuance of residency permits.
GAZA -- Seventeen members of a Palestinian family are killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Zawaida town, central Gaza Strip.
GAZA -- Two Palestinian young men are martyred in Israeli Occupation drone attack on their car in the West bank city of Jenin.
RIYADH -- Al-Hilal SC football squad, in a historic victory, defeat Al-Nasr 4-1 and claim the Saudi Super Cup title.
LONDON -- John Mason is stripped of the ruling SNP whip for abhorrent social media comments on the conflict in Gaza. (end) gb
MENAFN17082024000071011013ID1108571367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.