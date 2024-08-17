SNP Whip Suspended Over Unacceptable Comments On Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- John Mason, member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Glasgow Shettleston, has been stripped of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) whip on Saturday for "utterly abhorrent" posts about the conflict in Gaza.

Mason, the deputy convener of the MSP Finance Committee, had denied the genocidal acts being committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

He had written on his X account, "If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they would have killed ten times as many."

"To flippantly dismiss the death of more than 40,000 Palestinians is completely unacceptable," BBC quoted spokesperson for the SNP Chief Whip.

"There can be no room in the SNP for this kind of intolerance," the spokesperson said, adding that the SNP Group would meet to discuss the matter, with a recommendation of a fixed period suspension, for what they described as "an utterly abhorrent comment."

Today's move, which effectively expelled Mason from the SNP, coincides with row over the meeting between Scottish External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson and Israel's Deputy Ambassador to the UK Daniela Grudsky in Scotland last week. (end)

