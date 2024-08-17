Border Guards Hit Russian Army Positions In Serebriansky Forest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine damaged about ten positions of the Russian in the Serebriansky Forest in Luhansk region by using water discharges.

The SBGS reported this on , posting a video, Ukrinform reports.

'Aerial reconnaissance adjusts the work of artillery on infantry and shelters. As a result, four invaders were wounded,' the Border Guard Service said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian troops of the offensive group in some areas advanced towards the enemy by 1-3 km.

Photo: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE