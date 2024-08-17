عربي


Border Guards Hit Russian Army Positions In Serebriansky Forest

8/17/2024 3:09:37 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine damaged about ten positions of the Russian army in the Serebriansky Forest in Luhansk region by using water discharges.

The SBGS reported this on facebook , posting a video, Ukrinform reports.

'Aerial reconnaissance adjusts the work of artillery on infantry and shelters. As a result, four invaders were wounded,' the Border Guard Service said.

Read also: DIU shares video showing Russian fortifications, military infrastructure being destroyed near Sumy regio

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian troops of the offensive group in some areas advanced towards the enemy by 1-3 km.

Photo: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

