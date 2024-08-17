Border Guards Hit Russian Army Positions In Serebriansky Forest
Date
8/17/2024 3:09:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine damaged about ten positions of the Russian army in the Serebriansky Forest in Luhansk region by using water discharges.
The SBGS reported this on facebook , posting a video, Ukrinform reports.
'Aerial reconnaissance adjusts the work of artillery on infantry and shelters. As a result, four invaders were wounded,' the Border Guard Service said.
Read also: DIU
shares video
showing Russian fortifications, military infrastructure being destroyed near Sumy regio
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian troops of the offensive group in some areas advanced towards the enemy by 1-3 km.
Photo: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE
MENAFN17082024000193011044ID1108570951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.