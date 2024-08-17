Shelling Of Myrnohrad: One Killed, Four Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and four more were wounded in the shelling of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Currently, we know about 1 dead and 4 wounded,” Filashkin wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian shelled Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, hitting an unfinished 9-story building. Three people were reported as a result of the attack.