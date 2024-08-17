James Malinchak Keynote Speaker At America's #1 Christian Success Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

James Malinchak Speaks at Life Surge Christian Event

- James MalinchakSOUTH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James Malinchak , Founder of James Malinchak Keynote Speaking, was one of the top keynote speakers booked to speak and share principles for overcoming adversity and achieving significance.Sharing the stage with James Malinchak were Christian Faith Speakers Tim Tebow (National Football Champion), Willie Robertson (Duck Dynasty), Auntie Anne Beiler (Founder of Auntie Anne's Pretzels), Nick Vujicic (Life Without Limbs) and others.The event held in Pittsburgh, PA was designed to teach people how to create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom Impact and to help you "Surge Your Life GOD's WAY!" The event focus is to share the 4 W's for Kingdom Impact: Worship, Wisdom, Work, Wealth."I am honored to grace the stage and share in the Life Surge mission which is helping others to surge their lives GOD's way! It's a true blessing to be able to help make a positive difference in the lives of others," said James Malinchak.James Malinchak added, "Motivating, inspiring and teaching others is my true passion and I am so grateful to be able to lift others up and help them navigate through difficult times and to achieve their dreams and goals!"About Life Surge:LIFE SURGE is a movement that has a clear purpose: to know God and to make Him known. The Life Surge mission is to inspire, transform, and equip people to SURGE their lives God's way!Life Surge says: "We do this by assembling a captivating lineup of Christian leaders and entrepreneurs. Our speakers share their stories and strategies to help attendees make financial impact in their lives and the lives of others.About James Malinchak:James Malinchak is recognized as one of the most requested, in-demand business and business and motivational keynote speakers and marketing consultants in the world. He was featured on the Hit ABC TV Show, Secret Millionaire and was twice named National "College Speaker of the Year." James has delivered over 3,000+ presentations for corporations, associations, business groups, colleges, universities and youth organizations worldwide. James can speak for groups ranging from 20-30,000+.

