Fr. Ignatius Mary Okoroji Unveils New Book On Spiritual Renewal

"God's Foot Is On The World: Christ The King Millennium Reign Begins"

UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fr. Ignatius Mary Okoroji, SDV, a renowned priest, spiritual leader, and author, humbly announces the release of his latest book, "God's Foot Is On The World: Christ The King Millennium Reign Begins ." This enlightening work delves deep into the mystical and transformative powers of the sevenfold blessings of Christ the King, offering readers an extraordinary guide to spiritual renewal and global peace.In "God's Foot Is On The World," Fr. Ignatius unveils the profound sevenfold zeal for God inherent in the ceaseless calendar of Christ's Mysteries. This spiritual calendar, imbued with divine light and love, promises profound blessings and restoration. Drawing from sacred scripture and personal revelations, Fr. Ignatius explores how these blessings can remedy past sins, recover divine treasures on earth, and usher in a New Pentecost centered on Christ the King. "The calendar brings the New Pentecost, a life immersed and centered on Christ the King," Fr. Ignatius explains. "As the evil one is cast into the abyss for 1000 years, all he has stolen shall be restored. Nations implementing this calendar will experience sevenfold blessings in peace, both now and for generations to come."Fr. Ignatius Mary Okoroji, SDV, serves as the Retreat Director of his religious community in New Jersey and is an ordained priest in the Congregation of the Society of Divine Vocations. He holds master's degrees in Theology and Ministry of the Word, as well as Organizational Leadership with a focus on diversity and conflict resolution. Fr. Ignatius is also the founder of Communitas Mater Domini (CMD, Mother of God Community) and has authored several best-selling books, including "Golden Era of the Messiah" and "The New Pentecost." Known for his healing masses and radio show on Radio Maria, Fr. Ignatius's ministry has touched countless lives, fostering conversions, reconciliations, and miraculous healings.In "God's Foot Is On The World," readers will discover the profound significance of the sevenfold blessings and their role in sanctifying the present era and remedying past sins. The book provides practical guidance on living a life centered on Christ the King, fostering peace, love, and divine presence. Fr. Ignatius offers insights into God's promise of restoration, reclaiming what the locust has eaten and experiencing the abundance of divine grace. He emphasizes the transformative power of the calendar in bringing peace and healing to nations worldwide. Fr. Ignatius emphasizes that this book is not merely a product of human imagination but a divine revelation necessary for understanding the next phase of human civilization. He stresses the urgent need for spiritual awakening and the hope it brings for addressing the perceptible concerns of the universe."I pray that readers will experience the same enlightenment as the woman who acted on faith and discovered wisdom beyond her expectations," says Fr. Ignatius. "This book is an invitation to witness the surpassing blessings and wisdom of Christ the King." The book also uncovers the spiritual foundation of some anomalies running in many persons, families, and nations. Whereby conventional sciences have inadequate explanations for a cycle of disinhibiting patterns, a greater revelation assists science in providing wholesome restoration. Humans and cultures are composites of interplay between the material and immaterial realms. He further elaborated on these themes in his recent interview with Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network, assisted by Atticus Publishing. To watch the interview, see the embedded video below."God's Foot Is On The World: Christ The King Millennium Reign Begins" is now available for purchase on cmdorg and major book retailers. For more information, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact Communitas Mater Domini (CMD) via email at @infocmdorg.

