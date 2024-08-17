Polling Stations Set Up In Gurugram’S High-Rise Societies Ahead Of Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 17 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Gurugram district election department has further accelerated the pace of preparations, saying that polling stations have been set up in the district's high-rise societies.

The City Magistrate Kunwar Aditya Vikram Singh said that there are a total of 1504 booths in Gurugram, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna Assembly constituencies of Gurugram district.

Of these, 259 booths have been set up in the Pataudi Assembly constituency, 518 in Badshahpur, 435 in the Gurgaon Assembly constituency and 292 in the Sohna constituency.

"The officials said that for the convenience of voters, polling stations have been set up in high-rise societies while the checking of EVM machines for all these 1504 polling stations has also been completed,” Singh said.

He said that 3029 ball units of EVM machines have been checked.“Out of which 3008 have been found operational while 21 ballot units have been considered rejected due to technical fault,” he said.

Similarly, 1894 control units of the machine have been checked. Out of which 14 were rejected, and 1880 were found operational while 2091 VVPAT machines were checked. Out of these, 61 were operational, and 2030 were found to have some technical fault, he said.

Singh said that the same number of ballots, control and VVPATs are required for the elections as were found operational.

“These have been kept in the EVM store under the protection of police guards. Where CCTV cameras have also been installed for surveillance,” he said.

Voting for Assembly Elections-2024 will be held on October 1 in Haryana.